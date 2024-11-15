Financial Sacrifice & Seeking the Pleasure of Allah:Launch of Tehrik Jadid Year 2024

- Advertisement -

‘Finding Success in Financial Sacrifice – The True Essence of Tahrik-e-Jadid’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) recited the following verse from the Holy Qur’an which translates to:

‘Those who spend their wealth by night and day, secretly and openly, have their reward with their Lord; on them shall come no fear, nor shall they grieve.’(The Holy Qur’an, 2:275)

- Advertisement -

Selfless Sacrifices of Ahmadi Muslims

His Holiness (aba) said that by the grace of Allah the Almighty, in accordance with this statement of the Holy Qur’an, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is at the forefront of offering financial sacrifices through various forms of compulsory and voluntary contributions. Whenever the need arises, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community offer financial sacrifices, both openly and in secret, without any worry about falling into financial difficulties. They do this in a world that is steeped in attaining the pleasures of this world and hoarding wealth. There are many who will make such sacrifices in secret, never seeking to be known.

His Holiness (aba) said that despite many Ahmadis not being very affluent, they present extraordinary financial sacrifices, and never complain that there are too many financial schemes within the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. There are many who cut back on their basic needs, even the needs of their children, and instead use that money to offer financial sacrifices. They never think or express in return that since they have made financial sacrifices the Community should help them in return during their times of need. No such favours are demanded; if ever a need genuinely arises, they very cautiously express their need and only accept assistance in the form of a loan, which they repay.

- Advertisement -

His Holiness (aba) said that when the Second Caliph, Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad (ra), initiated the Tahrik-e-Jadid scheme, he made an appeal for members to lead a simple life, enabling them to make more financial sacrifices. There are many living in wealthier nations, who lead simple lifestyles, by which it may seem that they would not be able to make contributions in large amounts. Yet these same people will end up offering thousands in financial sacrifices. There are also those living in poorer nations, and relative to their means, they also offer monumental financial sacrifices. Such people are true believers and those who attain the pleasure of God.

Examples of Sacrifices that Hold Weight in the Sight of Allah

His Holiness (aba) said that whether from Africa, Europe, Asia and other parts of the worlds, he sees many examples of those who present themselves to offer very large financial sacrifices. It is not always that the amount itself is large; rather, it is the weight it holds, just as once, the Holy Prophet (sa) said in one instance that a single dirham became more valuable than a thousand. For those who make such sacrifices, Allah the Almighty removes their worries and even increases their wealth.

His Holiness (aba) said that a person from Tanzania said that he found two benefits since offering financial sacrifices; one was that his wealth increased. The second was that whenever he re-stocked his shop, everything would sell immediately. He said he believes that this is all the result of offering financial sacrifices in the way of Allah.

His Holiness (aba) said that a member from Kazakhstan who is a former member of the military had always been passionate about offering financial sacrifices. He receives a pension, and as soon as he receives his pension, he always offers his financial contributions from it first. His experience has been that whenever he offers financial sacrifices, his personal needs that may have been hindered or delayed come to fruition. He had started constructing a building for his business; however, before the building could be completed, he ran out of funds. He thought of selling his apartment in order to complete the construction; however, he couldn’t find a buyer for his apartment. He prayed that Allah the Almighty may somehow help him in this situation. After praying, he found a buyer for his apartment and he used that money for the construction of his business building. Now, he needed to find a home for himself to live in. It so happened that the person who bought his apartment told him that he did not need the apartment right away and so he could continue living in it for the next year. He expressed his belief that his needs being met in such a manner was the result of his financial contributions.

His Holiness (aba) said that a medical student from Georgia was inspired upon hearing about the financial sacrifices of a new convert to Ahmadiyyat. So, this medical student decided to increase his pledge.

This same student then also became inspired by the incident of Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra), who presented everything that he had for the sake of Allah. Hence, the medical student made such a high pledge that he became worried about how he would fulfil it. To that end, he took up a

part-time job as a taxi driver alongside his studies. He found enjoyment in doing so, because he knew that he wasn’t doing this for personal gain; rather, it was only for the sake of obtaining God’s pleasure. Sometimes he wouldn’t have enough money to fill up the gas in his car, and so he would take a loan from his father, which he would also repay alongside offering his financial contributions. Hence, he was able to fulfil his pledge for financial contributions.

His Holiness (aba) said that a local chapter in Germany had been laying special emphasis on financial contributions and sacrifices especially from the youth. People were inspired and increased their level of financial contribution. Some people were inspired by the fact that certain life-devotees said that they would dedicate an entire month of their allowance for financial contributions. Someone saw this and gave a large amount as financial contribution and then doubled it the next year. Afterwards, he noticed that he started getting large contracts at work. He also started leading a very simple life thereafter and would offer greater financial contributions.

His Holiness (aba) said that this reminded him of an incident from Karachi relating to Sheikh Majid Sahib. He would offer great financial sacrifices and, after tending to the basic needs of his household, would give whatever he had as financial contribution. During the time of the Fourth Caliph (rh), he offered great financial sacrifices for the sake of spreading the Holy Qur’an and other needs as well. He would always say that the only reason he worked was for the sake of the Community. God has granted the Community such people who earn not to gather wealth but to spend it in the way of Allah.

His Holiness (aba) said that a college student from Dallas, USA would receive money from his parents so he could get himself food. He thought to himself that he was blessed to be able to eat out every day, but then thought that he could put that money to better use. Hence, he offered that money as contribution towards Tahrik-e-Jadidand got by just by eating cereals and other similar things. He said that as a result, he attained success in his exams and he became content. He also felt other benefits once he started eating less. He said he believes that God increases the faith of whomever He pleases in various ways.

(These are just a few examples of the various incidents from different parts of the world presented by His Holiness (aba))

His Holiness (aba) said that it is the grace of Allah the Almighty that today, it is the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community who are truly ‘those who spend their wealth by night and day.’ Ahmadis are practically making financial sacrifices by night and day, because the

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has spread to every part of the world, and it is throughout the world that Ahmadis are offering financial sacrifices.

His Holiness (aba) said that as he delivers his sermon, it is daytime in some parts of the world and nighttime in other parts of the world, yet everyone is listening to his sermon, as a united people. This is what sets the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community apart from all others. This passion for financial sacrifices and attaining the pleasure of Allah the Almighty is at the heart of the Community’s progress and success. So long as this spirit remains, Allah will continue blessing this Community.

His Holiness (aba) said that many of the examples he presented were of new converts and the youth. Thus, Allah the Almighty continues establishing this spirit to this day. We should always remember that this era of the Promised Messiah (as) is to spread guidance and truth. It was to bring the teachings of the Holy Prophet (sa) to completion and spread them to the entire world that Allah the Almighty created this Community. If we continue this mission for the sake of attaining God’s pleasure, then God will continue fulfilling our needs and we will live our lives free from any sort of fear, worry or difficulty. Every Ahmadi should strive to please Allah the Almighty. As is evident from the examples presented, those who do so witness the blessings of Allah the Almighty.

Report of the Previous Year & Announcement of the 91st Year of Tahrik-e-Jadid

His Holiness (aba) announced that the 90th year of Tahrik-eJadid came to its conclusion and announced the start of the 91st year. In the previous year, the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community offered a sacrifice of £17.98 million, an increase of over £779,000 compared to last year. This is despite the difficult financial situation in the world. The positions of countries according to their contributions are as follows:

1. Germany

2. Britain

3. USA

4. Canada

5. Middle Eastern Country

6. India

7. Australia

8. Indonesia

9. Middle Eastern Country

10. Ghana

His Holiness (aba) said that there was also a significant increase in the percentage of those who participated in the Tahrik-eJadid scheme and offered financial sacrifices. The positions according to the percentage of participants are:

1. USA

2. Switzerland

3. Britain

4. Canada

5. Australia

His Holiness (aba) said that some other countries are also worthy of mention, such as Bangladesh, Nigeria, Holland, Austria, France, Switzerland and a Middle Eastern Country. His Holiness (aba) said that this is despite the difficulties being faced in Bangladesh, even some Ahmadis being faced with false cases, Ahmadi homes being burned and Ahmadis being beaten. His Holiness (aba) prayed for ease in the current situation of Bangladesh.

His Holiness (aba) gave a further detailed breakdown of countries and local chapters within those countries.

His Holiness (aba) prayed that Ahmadis may always increase in offering financial sacrifices while also improving their spiritual state. May Ahmadis strengthen their connection with God. Along with financial sacrifices, may we emulate every such practical example which is reflective of a true Muslim. When this happens, then we will witness increased success and progress. We will witness the blessings of God and we will witness the enemies being frustrated.

His Holiness (aba) prayed for all those who offered financial sacrifices, that may Allah grant blessings to their wealth and their lives and may they live their lives in the best manner, may they find the delight of their eyes in their progenies and may they continue increasing in their connection with God.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness (aba) said that he would lead two funeral prayers of the following members:

Emine Cakmak Sahi

Emine Cakmak Sahi wife of the late Mubarak Sahi. She hailed from Istanbul, Turkey, where she accepted Ahmadiyyat. She was the first Ahmadi woman in Istanbul. She then helped her mother and sister to also accept Ahmadiyyat. The Fourth Caliph (rh) appointed her as the first president of the Ahmadiyya Women’s Auxiliary Organisation in Turkey. Later, the Fourth Caliph (rh) called her to London and assigned her the task of translating the Holy Qur’an into the Turkish language. She later dedicated her life to the service of Islam

Ahmadiyyat and vowed to remain in this service until her final breath, a desire she was able to fulfil. She was able to translate other literature and books into Turkish as well. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy and elevate her station.

Mahmud Ahmad Ayyaz

Mahmud Ahmad Ayyaz of Norway who recently passed away. He is survived by his wife and son. He served the Community in various capacities including Secretary for External Affairs and as acting President. He was an avid reader of Community literature. He was very simple and kind. He was regular in offering prayers and fulfilling other religious duties. Humility and meekness were some of his salient qualities. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy.