Thursday, November 28, 2024
Gambia National news

Gambian doctor, nurse return from China training

By Fatou Saho

The second batch of Gambian doctors and nurses who left for training in China as part of a cooperative mechanism arrangement between ShengJing Hospital of China Medical University and the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, have returned to the country last week.

The project was introduced in 2017 with the aim of bringing gynaecology and endoscopy service to the Gambia and enable its doctors and perioperative nurses to acquire skills in minimal access endoscopy surgery.

They returned after a successful six months intensive training on endoscopic surgery. One of them, Dr Kebba Gassama described the training as fulfilling and exciting.

He expressed gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for the support which he said will go a long way in enhancing patient care in The Gambia.

The Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy  in the Gambia, Zong Tong, said the cooperation has yielded positive results since its inception in 2017.

 He averred that through this partnership, China can help Gambia build a better and efficient health care system since both countries share similar experiences from the past.

“These doctors will significantly contribute to the upgrading of the Gambian health sector,” Mr Tong stated.

As part of the cooperation, six experts from the Shengjing Hospital are expected to visit Gambia in January, to conduct lectures and surgical demonstrations at the EFSTH.

Dr Keita, the Head of Obstetrics and gynecology Department at the EFSTH, commended the government  of China for the collaboration.

