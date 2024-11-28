Stakeholders meet to foster collaboration in fisheries sector

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Stakeholders in the fisheries sector Thursday hold a day-long round table discussion to foster collaboration between fisherfolks, financial service providers, and input suppliers.

The event aims to create a platform for stakeholders to discuss financing challenges, input availability, and practices. It also provides an opportunity for fisherfolk to share their experiences and concerns directly with financial provided and input suppliers, fostering better understanding and collaboration to support sustainable fishing practices and community welfare. It is organised by the GCCI in partnership with the GCF-funded Climate Resilient Fishery Initiative for livelihood improvement Project (PROREFISH) and FAO.

GCCI’s deputy CEO Baboucarr Saho, said the discussion is part of a step up meeting from previous stakeholder engagement where fisherfolks expressed concerns with pertinent issues including the activities of fishing trawlers, costs of licenses and access to markets.

“This engagement will avail us to come up with concrete points that would be taken up by the Chamber to ensure that policy, legislation and regulation pays attention to the issues concerning them,” Saho added.

FAO Assistant Country Representative, Dr Mustapha Ceesay, said the fisheries sector plays an important role in Gambia’s socio-economic development, employs close to half of the total labor force and provides a source of livelihood for both urban and rural populations.

According to Dr Ceesay, fisheries further contribute to 12-14 percent of Gambia’s GDP with an annual market output of $29.2 million which is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.23 percent.

“The PROREFISH project goes beyond fisheries. It’s about people. It intends to improve livelihoods, enhance food security, and ensure that everyone, especially women, who make up over half of the beneficiaries have the tools and support they need to adapt and thrive.” he said.