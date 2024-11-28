GBOS commemorates African Statistics Day

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBOS) Monday commemorated African Statistics Day under the theme; “Supporting education by modernising the production of fit-for-purpose statistics.”

African Statistics Day is an annual event that is celebrated in November to raise public awareness of the importance of statistics in all aspects of social and economic life.

Speaking at the commemoration held at the Metzy Hotel in Kotu, Deputy Statistician General Alieu Saho noted that the event provides a platform for discussions on pertinent issues between producers and users of statistics.

“As data producers, we should all be committed to transparency, quality and innovation in our work, and engaging users to receive feedback in our work enhances the relevance and the impact of the data that we produce,” Saho stated.

The chairperson of the National Statistics Council, Sering Falu Njie, pointed out that this annual statistics forum aims to facilitate dialogue between producers and users of statistics for better understanding of the needs, enhance communication and collaboration, as well as promote transparency and innovation.

Chairman Njie added that the forum will also help encourage dialogue between policymakers and development partners to ensure the pursuance of available data for informed decision-making. This new strategy, according to him, aligns with the country’s development plan as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).