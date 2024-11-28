spot_img
spot_img
26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia National news

GBOS commemorates African Statistics Day

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBOS) Monday commemorated African Statistics Day under the theme; “Supporting education by modernising the production of fit-for-purpose statistics.”

African Statistics Day is an annual event that is celebrated in November to raise public awareness of the importance of statistics in all aspects of social and economic life.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the commemoration held at the Metzy Hotel in Kotu, Deputy Statistician General Alieu Saho noted that the event provides a platform for discussions on pertinent issues between producers and users of statistics.

“As data producers, we should all be committed to transparency, quality and innovation in our work, and  engaging users to receive feedback in our work enhances the relevance and the impact of the data that we produce,” Saho stated.

The chairperson of the National Statistics Council, Sering Falu Njie, pointed out that this annual statistics forum aims to facilitate dialogue between producers and users of statistics for better understanding of the needs, enhance communication and collaboration, as well as promote transparency and innovation.

- Advertisement -

Chairman Njie added that the forum will also help encourage dialogue between policymakers and development partners to ensure the pursuance of available data for informed decision-making. This new strategy, according to him, aligns with the country’s development plan as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Previous article
Skill Star Film Production seeks support to expand its industry
Next article
Stakeholders meet to foster collaboration in fisheries sector
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions