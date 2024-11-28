Skill Star Film Production seeks support to expand its industry

- Advertisement -

Skill Star Film Production, a Gambian production house set up by young Gambians to support youths towards making a meaningful impact in the filming industry is seeking support to expand its activities and operations. With a demanding and talented crop of actors and actresses, Skill Star, aims to produce quality and educative films and build up aspiring filmmakers to thrive in the film industry.

It has since inception made astronomical achievements in and outside the Gambia.

The Production house is seeking support to enable it to buy several materials to enhance its technical and professional operations.This include buying cameras,tripods, lights and desktops for editing. It also hopes to conduct training and capacity building for upcoming filmmakers. Individuals and organisations that wish to offer assistance in any form can contact the group’s secretary general Musa Jallow on; 2293406 or 236 9270.