Alliance Francaise partners CSOs to launch 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Alliance Francaise Banjul in partnership with the Women’s Association of Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE) and Women in Leadership and Liberation (WILL) marked the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with a stakeholders consultation around the theme: From Awareness to Action! Uniting Communities to End GBV in the Gambia.

The event brought together officials, diplomat’s, lawyers, advocates and various social groups in a unified effort to discuss, raise awareness and renew commitment in ending gender-based violence in the Gambia.

A free legal clinic was also organised to provide advice to women with disabilities on access to justice and various areas of social welfare law.

The 16 Days of Activism is a global campaign observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

As part of the campaign, Alliance Francaise and its partners WAVE and WILL shall be conducting a series of activities around women rights including exhibitions, screenings, creative initiatives, school and community engagements aimed at ending gender-based violence and other forms of human rights violations against women and girls.

These activities are part of the implementation of the French Embassy funded “Women’s Empowerment Project” which aims at promoting women’s rights and expression through arts, culture, debate and entrepreneurship.

Speaking in an interview, Cooperation Attaché at the French Embassy for Senegal and Gambia Ambroise Pierre stated that the fight for the protection of women and women’s rights is a top priority for France as one of the few countries that adopted a Feminist diplomacy approach which emphasis collective responsibility and cooperation to achieve gender equality.

“The year has been marked by huge debates on violence against women, kids and parents in the Gambia. So it is important for us to both show our commitment in defending their rights and in supporting concretely local actors and stakeholders protecting and promoting human rights,” Mr Ambroise reiterated.

Alliance Francaise director Justine Guschlbauer pointed out that the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence campaign serves as a reminder of the urgent need to combat the injustices suffered by women and girls around the world.

According to the director, the main purpose of this event is to enhance discussions, exchange of ideas and actionable practices among stakeholders in bid to end gender based violence in the Gambia.

She pledged that Alliance Francaise will continue to partner with civil society organisations to bring more awareness on matters of women’s rights including women with disabilities.

Isatou Jallow, human rights assistant at WAVE explained that the organisation will use these two weeks of activism to effectively engage women and girls with disabilities by enhancing their understanding on legal frameworks that ensures their full protection, safety and equal access to employment and other opportunities.

She highlighted that the Persons with Disabilities Act passed by the Gambia has made adequate provisions that provide for the health care, social support, accessibility, rehabilitation, education, communication and employment and work protection for persons with disabilities.

Jallow however lamented that the enforcement of these provisions left much to be desired.

“There is law but there is no effect of the law. The government has a duty and responsibility to ensure these rights are fulfilled. That is why there is need for continuous advocacy and capacity building to support persons with disabilities to be able to protect themselves and hold the government to account for its inactions.”

WAVE program officer Mariam J Ceesay, reiterated the urgent need for the government to implement the provisions of the persons with disabilities act as well as other international conventions and declarations.

Ceesay said some of these challenges border on the lack of sign language interpreters at public schools, hospitals and police stations as well as non availability of ramps to help persons with disabilities have free and uninterrupted access to complex buildings in public spaces. “We need to move from commitments to actionable plans to implement some of these challenges facing persons with disabilities.