Gambian High Commissioner to United Kingdom presents Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Charles III

The High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Her Excellency Dr. Fatou .B. Bensouda on Thursday, 3rd November 2022 presented her Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Charles III, Sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Buckingham Palace.

Following the presentation of the Letters of Credence, Her Excellency the High Commissioner conveyed fraternal best wishes from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow as well as from the people of The Gambia to His Majesty The King.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner also expressed the efforts by the Government of The Gambia to consolidate and strengthen its recent democratic gains, as well as the priorities of the Government’s plan for national development which seeks to deliver good governance and accountability, social cohesion and a revitalised economy for the wellbeing of all Gambians.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the High Commissioner, His Majesty The King commented that The Gambia is indeed on a good path to development and recalled fond memories of his meeting with His Excellency the President and other senior government officials during his visit to The Gambia in November 2018. His Majesty The King welcomed and agreed with the High Commissioner’s plan of action to engage directly with the relevant UK authorities to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between the Republic of The Gambia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.