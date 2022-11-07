Gambia to host next ministerial PSC meeting and 8th regional workshop of ACE Impact Project

The Gambia will be hosting the Ministerial Project Steering Committee meeting and the 8th regional workshop of the ACE impact project from the 14th – the 18th of November 2022.

The official opening will be presided by His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence, Impact for Development (ACE Impact) is an ACE I successor Project, which is meant to build the capacities of African Universities to take ownership of Africa’s socio-economic development. The project is supporting the establishment of a centre of Excellence for Science, Technology and Engineering for Entrepreneurship at the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET)

This Ministerial Project Steering Committee meeting and 8th regional workshop of the ACE Impact project will bring together ministers, PSC members, focal points, university vice-chancellors, professors and other personalities of the ACE Impact fraternity, as well as participants from The World Bank, the Association of African Universities, AFD – Agence Française de Développement and other development partners.