Gambian migrant allegedly beaten by Lithuanian security forces

By Omar Bah

Belarusian border guards Saturday found a beaten and emaciated refugee said to be a citizen of The Gambia, near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, the unidentified Gambian had neither documents nor personal belongings.

“The refugee asked for water and food and complained of multiple injuries and severe pain in his leg. The man explained that Lithuanian law enforcers had severely beaten him and forced him onto the territory of Belarus,” the committee said.

The Belarusian border guards gave him first aid and called an ambulance to escort him to the hospital.

“The initial medical examination revealed multiple bodily injuries, as well as a closed head injury. To assess the severity of the injuries and to provide the necessary assistance, the man was admitted to one of Grodno’s hospitals,” the committee added.