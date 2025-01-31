Gambian migrants in Germany cautioned after deportation scare from far-right party

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Germany-based Gambian migration activist, Yahya Sonko, has urged Gambians living in the country to be mindful of violating German laws following the far-right Alternative for Germany’s distribution of fake deportation flight tickets to migrants.

The racist, anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) recently sparked a firestorm in Germany after a local party chapter in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe distributed thousands of fake plane tickets to migrants for deportation to their “safe country of origin”.

The party distributed approximately 30,000 fake “deportation” tickets which listed passengers as “illegal immigrants”. The issue has since generated widespread condemnation with some describing it as reminiscent of Nazi-era propaganda of the 1930s.

German authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident, which targeted people of immigrant backgrounds.

The AfD’s rising popularity and anti-migrant agenda continue to gain support. Recent surveys indicate that 19% of German adults now have a favourable view of the party, the highest approval rating since the party’s inception.

The party’s proposal to roll back nationality rules to pre-1990 conditions, requiring at least one German parent for a child to acquire German citizenship is also gaining popularity.

It argued that Germany’s asylum policies cost the country billions of euros and wanted asylum applications to be processed outside Germany.

The party also proposes expanding the list of “safe countries” to facilitate deportations.

Germany is home to 30,000 Gambians, with more than 17,000 residing in Baden-Württemberg alone where the fake tickets were distributed.

“As AfD’s anti-migrant rhetoric gains traction, Gambians and other immigrant communities could face increased scrutiny, tougher residency requirements, and a higher risk of deportation,” Sonko said.

He said the growing endorsement of far-right movements underscores the importance of staying law-abiding, maintaining a good reputation, and integrating well into society.

“Even a single criminal act by an immigrant can fuel AfD’s anti-migrant narrative and provide further justification for stricter policies.”

Sonko urged Gambian migrants to avoid any activities that could bring legal trouble and to always consult immigration lawyers and integration experts for advice on residency, asylum applications, and deportation risks.

“Represent The Gambia positively by fostering community cohesion and contributing to society. Keep up to date with political developments, as upcoming elections may shape the future of immigration policies,” he said.

As Germany heads into a crucial election year, Sonko said the fate of immigrants, including Gambians, remains uncertain.

“The rise of AfD signals a challenging time ahead, making it essential for all migrants to stay vigilant, informed, and engaged in lawful and productive activities,” he said.