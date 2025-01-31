ST to launch 8th studio album at QCity this weekend

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s ace Afro-Manding Rap act ST aka Brikama Boyo is billed to launch his eighth studio album at a funfest at QCity on Saturday evening.

ST born Sanna Singhateh and believed to be in his mid-thirties is arguably the most popular musician in the country and his album launches are one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the country’s entertainment calendar.

The new album is titled Nna La Duwa (Mother’s Prayer) and contains 12 tracks including the title track, Sanno (Gold), Seenyol (Neighbours), Neh Danni Y – ‘Laakat’ (I Beg You Please – ‘Neuterise’).

The handful of songs pre-released from the album have already been viewed over a million times on YouTube and have generated viral hilarious memes by the star’s fans in The Gambia and abroad.

Yankuba Bojang aka BrixBoy, a member of ST’s management team told The Standard that they are expecting “maximum turnout” at the launch event.

“ST lives for his fans. He loves them like they love him. The love is mutual and that is why they are loyal to him. Come rain or shine, the fans will turnout in full force. At the launch of the last album, Asitaleh (It Is Time) it was a full house and we do not expect anything less. It’s entertainment to the max and pure joy!”, he gushed.

The event which is slated to begin at 9pm on Saturday and last into the wee hours of Sunday morning is expected to feature a line-up of guest artistes including Rebellion The Recaller, Benjahmin, Awa Gambia, Barhama, Miss Jobis and others.