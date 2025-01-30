2024 with 1xBet in The Gambia: sports excitement, awards, and new opportunities

- Advertisement -

This year has been truly amazing for sports fans and 1xBet players in The Gambia. Unforgettable moments at big tournaments, new features on the platform, and big wins made 2024 special!

The sports highlights of the year

The year started with the Africa Cup of Nations, which brought incredible emotions. 1xBet is the official partner of CAF and actively supported the main football tournament of the year in Africa. The surprising failures of Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Egypt, and Morocco’s dramatic exits, stunning performances by South Africa and Cape Verde, and of course, the fantastic triumph of Ivory Coast made this event unforgettable.

In the summer, we were delighted by the Paris Olympics, where African athletes once again impressed on the world stage, showcasing their strength of spirit and winning numerous medals.

What did Gambians choose on 1xBet in 2024?

Gambian players kept up with their idols in their love for sports. Bettors focused primarily on football, hockey, basketball, and tennis.

The chart of favorite leagues on the 1xBet platform looked like this:

La Liga EPL Serie A Bundesliga Ligue 1

What attracts players to 1xBet?

A 200% welcome bonus on the first deposit of up to 12,000 GMD.

A wide range of bets on thousands of sports events every day.

The opportunity to watch matches for free directly on the website or in the app.

The company proudly highlights that its efforts were recognized with the win in the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year category at the SiGMA Africa Awards.

Partnerships that change the game

One of the key achievements of 2024 was the partnership with FIBA, the International Basketball Federation that organizes the major tournaments in the sport. Additionally, the company supports all major football competitions in Africa through its collaboration with the Confederation of African Football. 1xBet also counts giants, such as FC Barcelona, PSG, and Afrobeat king Davido among its partners.

In The Gambia, the bookmaker’s ambassador is talented Afro-pop artist Jizzle. Along with the performer, 1xBet hosted many contests and joint activities, delighting Gambians with amazing prizes.

Entertainment for every taste

The Casino section continues to delight users: live dealer games, exciting slots, and many other entertainments ensure there’s never a dull moment. The most popular games among Gambians:

Crash Under and Over 7 Crystal

As a tradition in the countries where the brand is present, a local community forms around it, helping to bring people together for various social initiatives. In The Gambia, such a community has been built on the brand’s social media pages. Here, useful information about current sports events is shared, and various promos often take place. Only this year, 1xBet held over 80 contests on Instagram and Facebook on its brand pages. 180 lucky winners received valuable prizes.

The 1xPartners affiliate program

The bookmaker’s clients can not only diversify their leisure by placing bets but also build their own business through the 1xBet Affiliate Program. The bookmaker’s priority is to make the 1xPartners platform as accessible, high-quality, and user-friendly as possible for every partner.



This priority was recognized at the prestigious International Gaming Awards 2024, where the bookmaker won the Affiliate Company of the Year award.



In 2025, 1xPartners will become even more user-friendly with updates. The company plans to improve the platform’s interface and add the Event Calendar feature for planning activities. Analytical tools will also be upgraded, allowing partners to better assess advertising effectiveness. The social media development and announcements of upcoming events will help attract new participants and strengthen collaboration with current partners.

The year 2024 brought us many bright moments, and at 1xBet, we are confident that even more victories lie ahead. May 2025 bring you even more success with the best bookmaker!