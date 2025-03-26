Mathematically proven: the 1xBet platform has the highest odds!

- Advertisement -

The odds are the probability of a sporting event’s outcome, including the bookmaker’s profit. 1xBet has the lowest commissions, which allows players to receive maximum winnings. The wide sports betting line from one of the world’s largest bookmakers presents a vast selection of markets with high odds for the top events.

How odds influence the winnings

Before making a prediction, you should study the odds of the outcome you are interested in. To better understand this topic, let’s look at how the odds work using the example of the Real v Atletico match on the 1xBet betting platform:

W1 – 1.835

Х – 3.76

W2 – 4.1

Let’s assume a player is confident in Los Blancos’ victory and wants to bet $100 on Carlo Ancelotti’s team. In this case, if the client succeeds, the winnings will be $183.5. The payout amount is formed as follows:

$100 – return of the bet amount

$83.5 – player’s net profit

To get maximum cash winnings, you need not only to make accurate predictions but also to play with low-margin bookmakers. They offer the highest odds, making sports betting profitable for users.

How to know whether a bookmaker has high or low odds

The odds for all outcomes are interconnected. The higher the probability that the prediction will come true, the lower the odds. You can find out the bookmaker’s commission using a simple mathematical formula. Let’s make calculations using the example of the odds for the Real v Atletico match on the 1xBet platform:

Calculate the probabilities by the odds. To do this, the odds of each outcome must be divided by one: 1/1.835; 1/3.76; 1/4.1. Sum up the probabilities received: 0.5449+0.2660+0.2439 = 1.0548. Calculate the bookmaker’s margin and convert it to percentages. The commission is the difference between the probabilities sum and one: (1.0548-1) * 100 = 5.48%.

In the Real v Atletico game, the 1xBet commission is 5.48%, lower than the average market value of 6-8%. Note that we considered a top match, and the commission will be even lower for less popular events. Players benefit from betting on the 1xBet platform with a low margin, allowing them to get maximum winnings.

1xBet also has the lowest margin on accumulators. If a player predicts several events within an accumulator, in case of success, the odds of each outcome are multiplied together. Players can place accumulator bets on the 1xBet platform with a minimum margin and get maximum benefit for accurate predictions.

Save money on bookmaker commissions by betting with the highest odds on the 1xBet platform. Thanks to the large selection, you can choose the most profitable event and get the maximum payout. Play with 1xBet and be one step ahead of others!