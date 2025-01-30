Gambia at Fifa finance governance forum

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation is being represented at a Fifa finance governance workshop in Accra, Ghana. The GFF delegation comprises secretary general Lamin Jassey and finance director Kemo Ceesay.

The objective of the workshop is to introduce the newly created financial governance guidance and to discuss the general challenges identified as part of the central audit and reporting process, as well as the specific cases relevant to individual attending Member Association MA, and to gather feedback and views in those areas, including the experience and feedback from the audit and reporting process.

Additionally, there will be individual bilateral meetings where Fifa and the Member Association will discuss key information and exchange on football development in MAs respective territory.