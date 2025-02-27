Gambian NAMs attend nuclear energy talks with IAEA

- Advertisement -

The Gambian delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) led by deputy speaker Seedy Njie is in Vienna, Austria attending a meeting on nuclear energy, focused on strengthening cooperation between The Gambia and the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA.

The delegation was received by the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, and their focused area is nuclear security and the physical protection of nuclear materials and its amendment.

Hon. Njie, who also serves as chairperson of the Defence and Security Committee of the National Assembly, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Gambian delegation, reaffirming the country’s commitment to working closely with the IAEA. He emphasised The Gambia’s interest in enhancing nuclear security, expediting the consideration of pending treaties, and ensuring robust legislative frameworks to support global disarmament efforts.

“We recognise the importance of our engagement and the role we can play as a trusted partner to the agency,” he stated.

Director General Grossi welcomed the delegation, underscoring the significance of engaging with legislators, who play a critical role in shaping policies that drive nuclear security and cooperation.

“This visit marks the beginning of a more direct and active collaboration with The Gambia. While the country has yet to benefit from IAEA technical support, we are committed to ensuring that cooperation is strengthened to enhance development efforts,” Mr Grossi affirmed.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to deepen cooperation, with the IAEA pledging to provide technical support, training, and resources to assist The Gambia in its legislative and developmental processes.

Accompanying the Deputy Speaker were Hon. Kebba Jallow, Hon. Musa Cham, Hon Fatou Cham, Hon Assan Touray, and two legislative staff.