Gambians in UK celebrate Independence anniversary 

- Advertisement -

Under the auspices of the Gambia High Commission in London Gambians, in the UK attended celebrations marking the country’s independence at the Methodist Central Hall, Westminster.

This event brought together Gambians and friends of The Gambia for a special thanksgiving service.

Officials and diplomats from the Africa Corp Group attended while goodwill messages came from the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the wider Gambian diaspora, with some joining online. High Commissioner Fatou Bensouda delivered a keynote speech that emphasised unity and tolerance as enshrined in the national anthem and pledge.

- Advertisement -

She urged Gambians to study powerful words in the national anthem and reflect on the 60-year journey to independence. Dr Bensouda paid homage to the founding fathers and mothers whose struggles delivered independence and congratulated President Adama Barrow on the 60th anniversary.

The Deputy Head of Mission, Suntou Touray, who coordinated the reception, praised the Gambian diaspora saying they are important pillars of the wider community. He acknowledged the diaspora’s contribution, stating that the country would struggle without their support. Mr Touray affirmed that the High Commission is an extension of the Gambian government, which holds the goodwill of both the diaspora and Gambians at large.

Professor Gibril Faal, the second keynote speaker, discussed the relationship between The Gambia and the United Kingdom. He captivated the audience with his expert historical accounts, tracing the history of Gambian settlers in the UK back 200 years.

- Advertisement -

Reverend Olufemi Cole Njie, delivered an inspiring message of unity, resilience, and hope, while special prayers for the nation’s continued peace and development were offered by children and young people. The Thanksgiving Service was followed by a parade featuring Gambians serving in the British Army, led by RSM Jallow of the Royal Logistic Corps and supervised by WO1 Boye. After the parade, attendees enjoyed a selection of exotic finger foods and Gambian beverages. The reception featured beautiful Kora music, poetic presentation and several award ceremonies.