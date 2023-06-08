Gambian pilgrims off to hajj from 15 June

By Lamin Cham

A total of 2,000 Gambian pilgrims have registered for the 2023 Muslim pilgrimage, the hajj, starting in Saudi Arabia later this month.

This is the first time The Gambia will resume her full quota of 2,000 since the year 2019, when the Covid-19 outbreak led to downsizing of the hajj.

According to The Gambia International Airlines there will be five flights, two on 15 June, and one each day from the 16 to the 18 June. The flights will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

A total of 13 travel agencies are involved in this year’s operations. They are: GIA – 700, Banjul Travel Agency – 180, Tivaouane Travel and Tours 155, Orbit Travel Agency – 155, Travel Express Agency – 145, Continental Travels -105, Maya Global Travels – 120, Amana Travel and Tours – 120, Crossbreed Travel Agency – 85, Alghassimou Travel Agency 85, Group Soninkara Travel Agency – 50, Alhuda Travel Agency – 50 and Alfaz Travel Agency – 50.