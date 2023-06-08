President to deliver State of Nation Address today

By Alagie Manneh

President Barrow will today deliver his State of the Nation Address at the National Assembly in Banjul.

The annual address, which has become a tradition, will be delivered before government ministers and officials, parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society and media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president will deliberate on his government’s programmes on various sectors of the economy over the past 12 months, and what people can look out for in the next 12 months.

He is expected to arrive early at the parliament at about 9:30 to deliver his address. The parliamentarians will, in the coming days, debate his speech.