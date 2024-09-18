24.2 C
City of Banjul
Gambian priest says church testimonies should be treated as fake unless verified

A Catholic missionary priest working in Gambia, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has urged people not to be carried away by the miracle testimonies they hear in churches or ministries.

The statement comes amid controversial videos of members of some churches sharing their extraordinary testimonies that have gone viral online, leaving many social media users skeptical.

In one of the videos sighted by DAILY POST of Nigeria, an elderly woman in Nigeria claimed she was attacked by four armed robbers in the dream.

According to her, she “miraculously gained control of their guns and ensured the arrest of three of the robbers”.

Similarly, a man revealed that he survived kidnapping, machete attacks, and gunshot wounds “without injury”, sparking questions and concerns about the authenticity of the miracles.

However, the catholic priest stated that people should treat them as fake and lies as long as they have not been independently verified.

“Don’t be carried away by the miracle testimonies you hear in churches or ministries; as long as they have not been independently verified, treat them as fake and lies,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Daily Post of Nigeria

