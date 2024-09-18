West Mercia officers embark on humanitarian mission to The Gambia

- Advertisement -

A team of West Mercia Police officers is embarking on an intrepid charity mission across Spain and into Africa to deliver fire engines and ambulances to The Gambia.

Inspector Dan Poucher, Police Sergeants Rob ‘Swoosh’ Seewoosaha and Kayley Perkins, together with Police Constables Chris Fowler and Danny Evans, are helping drive the disused vehicles procured by the Emergency Services Aid Charity.

Their two-week adventure will see them use their free time to join a group of 65 volunteers in a convoy of 20 fire engines and ambulances as they travel across Spain and Gibraltar, then via ferry to Morocco, before driving through Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal and finally The Gambia.

The 3,000-mile journey departed Defford, Worcestershire at 1pm on Thursday (September 12) and will be providing much-needed reconditioned unused vehicles to the African country before the team flies back on September 25.

Many fund-raising activities have already taken place this year to support the trip, including a trek in full protective kit over the Malvern Hills in June by PC Fowler and PS Swoosh which raised thousands of pounds.

Inspector Dan Poucher, who is also treasurer of the Emergency Services Aid Charity, said: “We are looking forward to carrying out this important mission to help communities less fortunate than ours.

“We completed a similar trip in 2022 and it was truly one of the most humbling experiences of my life.

“When we arrived, people were lining the streets in tears – so grateful of the gift of fire engines and ambulances to help them provide an emergency response in their communities.

“This will be an emotional return for many of us and for those who are on their first visit too. I’ve no doubt the people of The Gambia will once again be extremely grateful to receive these disused emergency vehicles.”

Temporary chief constable Richard Cooper expressed his pride in supporting the team on their extraordinary mission.

He added: “Their commitment to planning, fundraising and the giving up their time will make a huge difference to communities and support the local authorities and services as they seek to provide an improved emergency service response.

“Our officers’ actions will contribute to lives being saved.”