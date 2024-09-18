Gambia Tech holds stakeholder forum to foster innovation, digital transformation

- Advertisement -

Gambia Tech Project, a program supported by the French Embassy in collaboration with Alliance Francaise Banjul to foster the development of a tech eco-system that will offer opportunities and innovation for young entrepreneurs, hosted a stakeholder forum Thursday to discuss the future of digital innovation in Gambia.

The event, held at the Sir Dawda Jawara international conference centre brought together key stakeholders from the government, civil society, innovators, start-ups and tech industry experts to explore critical issues in bridging the digital divide, fostering innovation, and positioning The Gambia as a hub for digital transformation.

The forum also sourced stakeholder’s insights and recommendations that will provide a strategic pathway for embracing technology into all national development endeavors.

In his welcoming remarks, French Charge de Affaires in Banjul Stephane Dovert described collaboration between stakeholders as key to driving impactful change in the Gambian tech industry.

The French diplomat said he is “positively surprised” with Gambia’s rich start up system, saying it is a manifestation that the digital economy is very much on the move in the country.

“This is very motivating for the Embassy and we know that by addressing the questions of digital economy in startups, you are addressing the questions of dynamism of the entire society and the integration of the youths into the world. Of course, the challenges are numerous but we are here to help with the Gambia Tech project and to try to face the challenges with Gambian youths and with the Gambian Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and all the stakeholders,” he added.

Gambia Tech Project Coordinator, Boubacar Coly, outlined how the Gambia Tech Project since inception in 2021 is helping to collaborate and build with tech ecosystem players including training institutions, business support organisations and experts to help push digital transformation in the Gambia.

The project continues to help incubate startups, provide training and enable young people to access opportunities such as cash grants, technical assistance, business advice, coaching, mentoring and networking.

According to Mr Coly, this stakeholder convergence is an annual forum that provides an invaluable opportunity for diverse stakeholders to come together and share ideas, challenges and innovations to accelerate and foster a strong and resilient ecosystem in the Gambia that will deliver innovative solutions.

On the main takeaways of the convergence, Mr Coly said it was evident that there is a need for an inclusive collaboration and for the voices of all stakeholders to be heard in building roadmaps and strategies that resonate with the needs of youths to build a resilient tech ecosystem.

He hailed the ongoing activities by the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy as one of the active public institutions working for the evolution and growth of the young people in tech, especially startups.

Amie Njie, acting director of e-government at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, conducted an interactive presentation where she discussed initiatives and policies being put in place by government to promote digital transformation in the Gambia.

She disclosed that the government is working tirelessly to achieve its 5 pillar objectives to digitally transform Gambia including the installation of 2nd submarine cable, digital Identity systems for all national documents, a payment gateway, enhancement of E-government services and to make Gambia a regional data hub.

Njie said these targets cannot be achieved in the absence of effective cyber security mechanisms which the government is working to address.

The forum ended with roundtable discussions and interactive sessions that provided a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences and contribute ideas for the future of tech in Gambia.