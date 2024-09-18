Cuban Foreign Minister presents updated report on impact of blockade

- Advertisement -

Havana, Sep 12 (Prensa Latina) Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez presented this Thursday to the national and foreign press accredited in Havana an updated report on the effects of the United States blockade against Cuba.

The document covers the effects caused by the economic, commercial and financial siege from March 2023 to February 2024, while illustrating the consequences that Washington’s policy has had on various sectors of Cuban society.

The National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) made available to the public the “Report of Cuba under resolution 78/7 of the United Nations General Assembly,” which details the serious effects that the blockade has had on the Cuban economy, affecting the well-being of the population and the development of key areas such as health, education and food.

It also details the impact of the policy on Cuba’s foreign trade and international financial relations, which have been severely limited by sanctions imposed by the US government.

Since 1992, the international community has ratified its rejection of this policy, reinforced to unprecedented levels during the impact of Covid-19 with the stated purpose of strangling the country’s economy to bring about regime change.