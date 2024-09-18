MoH engages National Assembly on sustainable tobacco control financing

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a significant move towards combating the growing threat of tobacco-related illnesses, the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Unit of the Ministry of Health held an engagement with members of the National Assembly on Saturday. The meeting, which took place at the National Assembly building in Banjul, centered around sustainable financing for tobacco control in The Gambia.

The initiative, aimed at securing long-term funding to support tobacco control efforts, highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to public health in the fight against non-communicable diseases. Tobacco consumption remains a key contributor to several NCDs, including heart disease and stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease making it a critical public health issue in the country.

The NCD Unit’s engagement with lawmakers is part of a broader effort to implement and strengthen tobacco control measures in line with The Gambia’s obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The discussions focused on the need for sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure effective enforcement of tobacco control laws, public awareness campaigns, and support services for those affected by tobacco-related diseases.

Dr. Momodou T Nyassi, acting director of health services, highlighted the need for sustainable financing in the fight against the use of tobacco in the country. “Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable diseases and mortality worldwide. The economic burden significantly strains our healthcare system and resources.

Therefore, the financial options for tobacco control remain very significant to protect public health, enhance economic stability and promote well-being. And all these things cannot be achieved if the National Assembly members do not take a strong vote to support us in terms of taking these very important actions”, Dr Nyassi stressed.

Hon.Billay Tunkara, Majority Leader, said “these important milestones couldn’t come at a better time than today where the budget of the nation will be soon tabled before parliamentarians. And of course, it’s an avenue here to enlighten members about the dangers of tobacco and the dangers it imposes to our society. We live in ranging from the effect of the first-hand smoker, second-hand smoker and vis-a-vis the threats it imposes to our environment”.

Majority Leader urged the parliamentarians to network and also advocate for them to stand with NCD resolutely, making sure that there is adequate funding towards this campaign to make the society a safer place.

Mr Omar Badjie, national focal person tobacco control unit, emphasized that securing continuous and reliable funding is crucial to maintaining the progress made in recent years. “We have made great strides in reducing tobacco use, but without sustainable financing, our efforts could be reversed. It is essential that we have consistent resources to enforce existing tobacco control regulations, conduct public health campaigns, and provide support to those seeking to quit smoking,” he stated.

Mr Badjie Added that the need for sustainable financing is to stem down the prevalence and burden of tobacco use and also to support continued community and social mobilisation on tobacco control. “367, 400 people have smoked cigarettes in the Gambia for the past 13 years which is 16.7% of the population”.

Members of the National Assembly expressed their strong support for the initiative. Hon. Modou Lamin Bah, NAM for Banjul central Lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Health’s NCD Unit and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring that tobacco control remains a priority. “We understand the devastating impact of tobacco on our population and are committed to working with the Ministry of Health to explore viable and sustainable financing options for tobacco control,” Hon. Bah said.

Saiffo Singateh, senior programme officer, said tobacco use in The Gambia, although relatively low compared to global rates, continues to pose a serious health risk. According to recent data from the World Health Organization, tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide, killing over 8 million people each year. The Gambia, being a developing nation with a vulnerable health system, cannot afford the economic burden imposed by tobacco-related diseases, which are also linked to significant healthcare costs.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Health presented alarming statistics showing a rise in tobacco-related illnesses, particularly among youth. This was attributed to increasing exposure to tobacco products, including cigarettes and shisha, coupled with the limited enforcement of existing regulations. The NCD Unit stressed the need for a collaborative approach to curb tobacco use and minimize its social and economic impacts.

The discussions ended with a shared understanding that long-term, sustainable financing is key to the success of tobacco control efforts in The Gambia. As part of the follow-up, a task force was proposed to work on identifying financing opportunities and developing a comprehensive strategy to sustain the tobacco control program.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Health and the National Assembly are expected to collaborate closely in the coming months to draft a financial framework and explore legislative actions aimed at strengthening tobacco control initiatives. This would ensure that The Gambia remains committed to safeguarding its population from the harmful effects of tobacco.