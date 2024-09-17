Press Release

- Advertisement -

Empowering women in The Gambia’s aquaculture sector: FISH4ACP’s innovative initiatives to be showcased at Blue Food Forum in Tanzania

Banjul, The Gambia, September 12-13, 2024 – As the world turns its attention to the sustainable future of our Inland and Marine Fisheries, the voices of those most impacted by these ecosystems are crucial. At the Blue Food Forum in Tanzania. Khadijatou Diallo, National Professional Officer of FISH4ACP in The Gambia, will bring these voices to the forefront. Her presentation will emphasize the need to preserve marine ecosystems as well as the importance of empowering the communities, particularly women, who rely on these resources for their livelihoods.

Reflecting on the significance of this moment, Khadija remarked, “As we convene at the Blue Food Forum in Tanzania, we stand at a pivotal moment for the future of our oceans and the millions of livelihoods they sustain. The discussions and collaborations we engage in today are not just about preserving marine ecosystems but also about empowering communities—especially women—who depend on these resources.”

The Blue Food Forum, hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania with FISH4ACP will serve as a platform to showcase the impactful work being done across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Central to Khadija’s presentation is FISH4ACP’s pioneering swimming program, which was launched earlier this year in The Gambia. This initiative brought together 60 women from diverse backgrounds in the aquaculture and oyster sectors, equipping them with essential swimming skills to navigate the challenging environments they face in their daily work.

Moshibudi Rampedi, FAO Representative in the Gambia recognized the key role of the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters in supporting the FISH4ACP Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations intervention. She commends the Gambian delegation to the Blue Food Forum for their dedication and commitment to a productive aquaculture sector,

“This swimming program is a game-changer for us,” said Marie Sambou, an oyster harvester from Lamin attested. “Before, we faced real dangers collecting oysters. Now, we not only feel safer in the water, but we’re also more confident in our work. It’s truly transformative.”

The program, which spanned four weeks of intensive training in a pool followed by two weeks of hands-on practice in the Gambia River estuary, is designed to enhance safety, confidence, and resilience among the participants. Conducted by skilled navy personnel, it aims to minimize occupational risks and empower women to perform their tasks with greater security and peace of mind.

“Empowering oyster harvesters with swimming skills enhances safety; it’s about fostering confidence and resilience,” said Navy Sergeant, Ebrima MS Jarju, one of the trainers involved in the initiative highlighted. “We believe this initiative will bring positive change to their lives and work.”

The programme is part of FISH4ACP’s broader commitment to improving the productivity and competitiveness of the mangrove oyster sector in The Gambia. By focusing on market access, developing oyster culture, and optimizing byproduct utilization, FISH4ACP aims to create jobs and stimulate investment, particularly for marginalized women in rural communities.

“FISH4ACP is committed to improving not just the occupational safety but also the overall well-being of women in the Gambia aquatic Value Chain,” Khadija again. “This swimming program is not just about safety; it’s about empowering these women to be more confident and resilient in their work and beyond.”

The Blue Food Forum will bring together representatives from public and private sectors, value chain experts, partner organizations, and the donor community to discuss how blue food value chains can contribute to global food security while preserving the health of our planet. The forum aims to identify best practices, lessons learned, and opportunities for scaling up successful initiatives like FISH4ACP.

FISH4ACP is an initiative of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) aimed at making fisheries and aquaculture value chains in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific more sustainable. The initiative is implemented by FAO with funding from the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

