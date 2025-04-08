BAC Celebrates World Water Day 2025

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Brikama Area Council BAC, in collaboration with partners such as Foundation 221, recently celebrated World Water Day 2025 with an event held at the council premises in Brikama. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Access to Clean Drinking Water: A Fundamental Human Right.”

Yankuba Darboe, the Chairman of BAC, emphasised the importance of recognising water every day. He stated, “The celebration of water should occur every day because it is not solely about the importance of water, but also about how we maintain the cleanliness of that water. This is something we often take for granted. The advice given by the representative from the Water Resources Department was incredibly educational, not just for representatives, but for us as council members who provide boreholes, as well as our partners.” He mentioned that “we need chlorine, which we should obtain every six months. We can no longer assume that the water is safe just because it appears clean; it requires proper maintenance.”

Darboe also highlighted the significance of events like this one, which help in educating the community. He mentioned the use of abundant wells as soakaways, stressing that they are important because the water table that your well connects to is shared by many other boreholes. He expressed gratitude to the partners for their support to the council.

Abubacarr Kanteh, the Chairman of the Development Sub-Committee, remarked that this day serves as a reminder of the essential roles water plays in our lives.

He called for action to ensure that water is accessible to everyone in the region.

“Water is not just a resource; it is alive. It nourishes our bodies, supports growth, and sustains our lives. Access to clean water translates into healthier communities, better education, and stronger local economies. However, there are still communities in our region that face challenges in accessing this basic necessity. As we reflect on these challenges, we must reaffirm our responsibilities to provide water for everyone,” he explained.

Kanteh also noted that BAC has long recognised the importance of water provision, making it a cornerstone of their development agenda. He thanked the partners for their contributions, stating that their support has transformed lives.

“Under the dynamic leadership of our honourable Chairman, BAC has taken a bold step by increasing the ward development fund from D500,000 to D1 million. This increase means that more councillors now have the resources to prioritise water provision in their wards, bringing us closer to our goal of ensuring water access for every community in our region.”

He added that their focus is clear: expanding access to clean water, especially for communities in need. “We understand that water access is not just about infrastructure; it is about dignity, health, and creating opportunities for development.”

Almameh Sanneh, a representative from the National Water Resources, reiterated the importance of clean water access.

“We all know that human beings cannot survive without water. Access to clean water is vital, and we must prioritise sustainability. While councils have done much to provide water, our biggest challenge remains maintaining it. It is important for communities to take ownership of the boreholes provided to them and to ensure chlorine is added every six months.”

Buba Sayang, the Operations Manager of Foundation 221, stated that the organisation does more than provide water across Africa, including partnerships in France and America. He explained that their engagements include helping underprivileged women, children, and communities, as well as addressing health issues.