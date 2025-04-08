Baseline research on subnational gender and climate legislation validated

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

On April 6, 2025, the Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) for Climate Action Programme in The Gambia held a day-long validation meeting at the University of the Gambia’s National Climate Action Centre (NCAC).

This validation meeting was part of a broader sectoral discussion focused on baseline research concerning gender and climate change legislation at both national and subnational levels. It followed an initial forum held in January 2025, which explored key themes such as the role of women in climate governance, systemic barriers faced by women in the climate sector, the creation of an “ambition loop” to highlight women in leadership, gender-focused budgeting, enhancing gender literacy, and the development of gender-responsive climate action plans.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, environmental stakeholders, project coordinators from community-based organisations, representatives from the environmental sector, climate advocates, security personnel, and climate change experts from across the country.

Funded by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the MRV for Climate Action Programme is a $20 million initiative implemented through NovaSphere across four West African countries: The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Togo. The programme aims to support climate action and includes transformative projects designed to help partner nations develop strategies for tracking, financing, and implementing greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures while promoting sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions.

Mrs Aji Rohey Bah-Leigh, Programme Manager for Environmental Policy and Legislation at the National Environment Agency (NEA) emphasised that the role of the NEA in addressing climate change cannot be overstated. The NEA is the foremost government institution dealing with environmental and related matters, with a mandate that encompasses government institutions, agencies, private organisations, civil society, and individuals. One of its primary roles concerning climate change is the monitoring and assessment of greenhouse gas emissions under the agency’s ozone unit.

She noted that the NEA has developed various regulations, including recent ones on ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). She acknowledged a significant gap in women’s participation, citing that during the ODS regulation review process, there were only two or three women involved.

“We are currently implementing the Kigali Implementation Plan, under which the ozone-depleting substances regulations were drafted,” she explained. “During the drafting process, we realised that women’s contributions were largely overlooked.”

Nenneh Touray, the Deputy Executive Director of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender, stressed the importance of women’s roles and participation in climate access. “This baseline report is quite timely, as it can inform policies and programmes by highlighting gaps and ensuring that all recommendations are enforced,” she stated.

She added that women and children are among the most vulnerable groups impacted by climate change, often left out of decision-making processes that affect them.

“Women play an essential role in climate action and should be at the forefront of decision-making,” she emphasized. “Many issues causing climate change are directly related to women, and their involvement is crucial.”

The stakeholders endorsed the document, and all comments will be incorporated by the Principal Investigator, Mrs. Tabu Njie Sarr, before the final submission. This marks a significant milestone in advancing women’s agency in climate action and strengthening the regional Community of Practice for women across the four countries.

Other speakers included Hon Bakary K Badjie, National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang Karanai, who emphasised the importance of collective engagement on the discussed issues.