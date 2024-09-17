Gambia’s HPAI Task Force Gains Critical Insights from Senegal’s visit

- Advertisement -

A group photo of the Gambian delegation with their Senegalese counterparts at the National Park of Langue de Barbarie in Saint Louis

The Gambia’s National Emergency HPAI Response Task Force has returned from an important four-day study tour to Senegal. The tour aimed at enhancing the country’s strategy to combat Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). It was held from 03 to 07 August 2024, the tour with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Kingdom Government’s Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA). The tour offered an opportunity to learn from Senegal’s experiences in managing and containing HPAI outbreaks, which have significantly impacted both wild and domestic birds in the region.

The technical exchange mission led by Dr. Ousman Ceesay, Deputy Director General of The Gambia’s National Veterinary Services, gained practical knowledge on especially HPAI response mechanisms. “We are grateful for the opportunity to learn from Senegal’s extensive experience with HPAI,” Dr. Ceesay remarked. “Our goal is to enhance our response mechanisms and better protect our poultry and wild bird populations.”

Senegal, which faced its first major HPAI outbreak in domestic poultry in 2019, has developed a robust approach to managing the disease. Dr. Amadou Njie, head of the Senegalese veterinary team, shared insights into their strategy. “Our success in controlling HPAI is rooted in our multisectoral collaboration and proactive preparedness,” Njie explained. He emphasized the critical role of coordination between health, environment, and veterinary services in their efforts.

One of the key visits was to Leona Village in the Pontu district, where a poultry farm was severely affected by an HPAI outbreak in 2022. Dr. Aby Bah, Regional Veterinary Director of Louga, who guided the delegation, highlighted the severity of the situation: “The outbreak in Leona Village was a test of our capacity to respond under difficult circumstances. Despite initial resistance, we managed to contain the virus through immediate culling and stringent disinfection protocols.”

The team also visited the National Park of Langue de Barbarie in Saint Louis Region, where an outbreak among migratory birds had devastating effects. Captain Nicolas Gomez, the park’s director, described the scale of the impact. “We observed a high mortality rate among royal terns and other species, prompting us to establish a 300 km security zone and halt all tourist activities,” Gomez recounted. The outbreak affected nearly 1,000 wild birds across nine species, with over 580 royal terns lost.

From the National Park of Langue de Barbarie, the delegation ended its tour with an engagement with Dr. Everest Bassen, Veterinary Director in Saint Louis, he discussed the innovative methods employed during the year 2022 HPAI outbreak. “Drones played a vital role in monitoring and managing the outbreak, providing real-time data that guided our interventions,” Basson noted. He also explained the vulnerability of water birds, whose communal behaviors in wet environments facilitated the spread of the virus. Bassen also credits daily radio sensitizations, debriefings and collaboration of the national “One Health Team” during the outbreak for playing key roles in eradicating HPAI in Senegal.

Throughout the tour, the Gambian delegation learned about Senegal’s comprehensive approach, which included the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for responders, continuous community engagement, and strict biosecurity measures. Dr. Ceesay expressed his deep appreciation for the knowledge shared by the Senegalese team. “The insights gained from this visit are invaluable. Senegal’s approach to managing HPAI will significantly inform and enhance our response efforts in The Gambia,” he said.

The study tour underscored the importance of regional collaboration and the sharing of best practices in managing animal health emergencies. As The Gambia strengthens its HPAI response capabilities with the lessons learned from Senegal, the country is now better equipped to protect its poultry and wild bird populations against future outbreaks.

Background

In The Gambia, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak sparked significant concerns, prompting urgent action from the national HPAI Task Force. As part of the broader DEFRA project in collaboration with FAO efforts are underway to raise public awareness and educate communities about the risks and prevention measures associated with the disease. Veterinary staff are supported through a series of capacity building efforts. HPAI campaigns aim to promote animal health, the One Health approach, and to mobilize communities to actively participate in preventing the spread of HPAI, particularly in rural regions where poultry farming is a vital livelihood. The project also highlights the role of youth engagement in driving these initiatives, ensuring that young people are at the forefront of community outreach and awareness efforts. It is expected that by the end of the project in September 2024, majority of Gambians would have been sensitized.