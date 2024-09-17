FAO Stakeholders Gather to Shape the Future of Forest Conservation and Climate Action

- Advertisement -

A group photo of participants, AFAOR/P and senior govt. Officials

30 Key conservationists, gathered to review and finalize the institutional arrangements and terms of reference for the Gambia’s REDD+ Initiative. REDD+ is about reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. The workshop, held under the auspices of the Forestry Department, sought to advance The Gambia’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change and protect its forest resources. The event brought together a diverse group of participants, including representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners, all united by a common goal to ensure that The Gambia’s forests are sustainably managed and preserved for future generations.

The Deputy Director General of Forestry, Malang Jassey, emphasize the importance of the REDD+ initiative for The Gambia and its stakeholders. “It is crucial that we, as stakeholders, meticulously review the documents to ensure that the benefits are maximized for The Gambia.”

The REDD+ initiative, which stands for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation, is a global framework under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is implemented in five African countries. In The Gambia, the project is implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, with the objective to combat climate change by incentivizing forest conservation and sustainable management.

Dr. Mustapha Ceesay, the Assistant FAO Representative: Programmes, reiterated FAO’s continued resolve to working with the Government of the Gambia to among many things, address climate change issues. “The Gambia’s commitment to climate change mitigation for sustainable development is central to its SDG goals, requiring active participation from government departments and civil society. The broad representation at this event underscores the collective effort needed to address deforestation, forest degradation, and social and environmental safeguards. Stakeholders are here to review the engagement plan, which is vital for achieving these objectives.”

The workshop served as a platform for stakeholders to share their insights and experiences. Participants were encouraged to provide feedback on the draft terms of reference and work plan, ensuring that the REDD+ process is both inclusive and effective. Mustapha Samateh, Director of Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, echoed that, “The institutional arrangements we validate today are about reducing emissions, safeguarding our forests, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities.”

The day-long validation of the institutional arrangements and terms of reference marks a crucial step in The Gambia’s resolve towards sustainable forest management and climate change mitigation.