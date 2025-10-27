Gambians decide: 2026 presidential election a call for conscious leadership

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

As December 2026 draws near, Gambians once again have the power to shape the future of our beloved nation through the ballot box. This is not just an election it is a defining moment. A moment where we must rise above empty promises, blind loyalty, and political noise, and vote with wisdom, courage, and a deep sense of responsibility.

When choosing who will lead The Gambia, character must matter more than charisma. The stakes are too high for anything less. Here are the qualities we must demand in any presidential candidate:

What to look for in a presidential candidate:

Honesty and integrity: Do they speak the truth, even when it’s difficult? Have they shown moral courage and ethical conduct in public and private life?

Trust and loyalty: Can we trust them with the future of our children? Are they loyal to the people or to their own ambitions?

Sincerity: Do they speak from the heart? Or do they say what we want to hear, only to abandon us after winning?

Education and wisdom: Do they have the knowledge, experience, and clear understanding of our nation’s challenges and the capacity to lead us through them?

Strong and honest team: Who surrounds them? Are they surrounded by self-seekers or genuine public servants? A weak or corrupt team can derail even the best intentions.

Respect for democratic principles: Do they believe in democracy, human rights, free speech, and the rule of law? Or do they see power as a tool for personal control?

Consistency and truthfulness: Have they lied in the past? Do they change their values depending on the audience? A leader must be consistent in words and actions.

Promise-keepers: Do they fulfil their commitments, or just make empty pledges?

Unity, not division: Do they bring people together across ethnic, religious, and political lines? Or do they stoke division for political gain?

Tolerance and humility: Are they willing to listen to critics, respect opposing views, and serve all Gambians not just their supporters?

Your vote is your voice

Every Gambian must ask: Is this person running to serve the people or to serve themselves? Elections should never be about personalities or party colors alone. They must be about principles, values, and vision.

Let us choose leaders who reflect the best of who we are and what we aspire to become. Leaders who will not steal our future, but build it with us honestly, transparently, and selflessly.

The Gambia deserves better. In 2026, let’s choose better. Let’s choose leaders who lead with heart, serve with integrity, and govern with wisdom.

Yankuba Sisawo

US