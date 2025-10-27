PURA’s price floor: the silence that worries young consumers

- Advertisement -

When the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced a price floor for GSM operators, it sparked immediate concern among young people, who rely heavily on mobile services for communication, education, and business. The new regulation, intended to stabilise the telecommunications sector, was viewed by many as a move that could make mobile services more expensive and less accessible for the average Gambian youth. The protests were not just emotional reactions—they reflected legitimate anxieties about affordability in an increasingly digital world.

In response, the government promised swift action by setting up a panel to investigate the concerns and recommend solutions. This was an encouraging step, as it demonstrated recognition of public sentiment and a willingness to seek evidence-based decisions. Yet, nearly two months later, there is still no word from the panel. The silence is deafening. Young people, who form a large portion of mobile service users, are left wondering whether their voices are being heard or whether the issue has quietly been deprioritised.

This delay is problematic on several fronts. Firstly, it undermines public trust in both Pura and government institutions, suggesting that regulatory decisions may be imposed without genuine stakeholder engagement. Secondly, the uncertainty affects consumer behavior and market stability. Young entrepreneurs, students, and other mobile-dependent individuals cannot plan or budget effectively when future costs remain unclear.

- Advertisement -

It is time for the government to break the silence. The panel should release an interim report, even if final recommendations are pending, to reassure the public that their concerns are being taken seriously. Transparency and accountability are key to maintaining confidence in regulatory processes. Young Gambians deserve clarity on an issue that directly impacts their daily lives and opportunities. The government must act swiftly before frustration turns into disillusionment.