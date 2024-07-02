- Advertisement -

Ardent English Premiership fans, split between mainly Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool, will be forced to admit one more team, Brighton. This is because on Sunday, one of the country’s biggest footballers Yankuba Minteh signed for the club from Newcastle United where he never played

The Premier League clubs announced the Minteh deal, external on 1 July.

The 19-year-old forward’s contract will last until June 2029.

“Yankuba is a young talent that has attracted a lot of interest, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club,” said Brighton technical director David Weir.

Newcastle signed Minteh from Danish club Odense in June 2023 but he did not make a first-team appearance for the Magpies.

He spent last season on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord, scoring 10 goals in 27 league games while also finding the net against Celtic in the Champions League.

Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion Football commonly referred to as simply Brighton, is a professional football club based in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. The club’s home ground is the Falmer Stadium.

Founded in 1901 and nicknamed the “Seagulls” or “Albion”, Brighton played their early professional football in the Southern League, when they won their first and still to this date their only major domestic trophy, the FA Charity Shield (later known as FA Community Shield) in 1910 which they won 1–0 over Aston Villa in the final. They were later elected to the Football League in 1920. Between 1979 and 1983, they played in the First Division, and reached the 1983 FA Cup final, losing to Manchester United after a replay. They were relegated from the First Division in the same season.

By the late 1990s, Brighton were in the fourth tier of English football and having financial problems. After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Football League to the Conference in 1997, a boardroom takeover saved the club from liquidation. Successive promotions in 2001 and 2002 brought Brighton back to the second tier, and in 2011, the club moved into the Falmer Stadium after 14 years without a permanent home ground. In the 2016–17 season, Brighton finished second in the EFL Championship and were thus promoted to the Premier League, ending a 34-year absence from the top flight. In the 2022–23 season, Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League, their highest top flight finish ever, and qualified for the UEFA Europa League; their first participation in European club football.