Medina United dominates LYDSA Academy tourney

Medina United’s U-10 footballer etched their names into the annals of history by winning the Live Your Dream Sports Academy (LYDSA) Academy Tournament 2024, after beating San Mames 3-0 in the final over the weekend.

A total of eight academies took party in the tournament organised to provide a platform for young players to showcase their skills and develop their potentials.

Along the way the young boys created unforgettable memories at the magnificent LYDSA stadium in Basori.

The young victorious Medina United squad showcased impressive teamwork, tactical discipline, and unyielding spirit. opportunities.

Apart from the trophy Medina United also won the best player award, through Malang Fatty, alias (Messi). He was also the Leading Goal Scorer.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent nurtured within the Medina United U10 squad. The team’s success is a testament to the coaches’ dedication and the unwavering support of the Management,” an official of the club said