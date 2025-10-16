Gambia’s World Cup journey gives hope for a better future

- Advertisement -

As a football personality that played football at international level for decades representing The Gambia, also a veteran sports Administrator having headed a Nations Sport Association (Basketball, Volleyball and Handball) In addition having scarified and volunteered to severed in the GFA Technical Committee as its Chairperson for years and attended various FIFA Football Course including a highly intensive. My two-week course of trainers’ of trainers, before appointed a Technical Director GFA. I wish to express my views of the challenges ahead of football consequent to Gambia’s CAN and World Cup Qualification Failure. There are painful reason speculated about our Teams’ failure. However, as an Ex National Footballer and a Technician my first honest opinion is that the Team has the technical make up but lack the tactical prerequisite needed at high level football competitions such as CAN and FIFA, the latter is the reason for the ‘flip’ ‘flop’ in our performances which we will overcome with the help of competent and qualified Technical Staff.

Another painful factor to that despite the passion and talent within the national team, the Scorpions were forced to play all their home matches away from home due to the substandard of our only National Stadium the In dependence Stadium. For any Coach Home matches are pivotal part of a National team tactical plans for qualification. As a Ex National footballer, I know what it means to play before your home crowd and also now as a Fan, how frustrating not able to watch the national Teams play at home. Playing “home” games in neutral venues not only disrupted our team morale but also alienated fans who could not travel to support their team

These critical disadvantage and root cause lies in the poor state of the country’s primary football venue, the Independence Stadium in Bakau, are due the failure of stadium management to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) despite The government’s significant investments, amounting to millions of dalasi have left the facility unfit for international competitions. This has not only cost Gambia a shot at the 2026 World Cup but also highlighted a broader failure to prioritize football infrastructure as a cornerstone of national pride and sporting ambition.

Rather than spending money on renovations of old edifice and in order secure a brighter future for Gambian football, the government must act swiftly by establishing an advisory or exploratory committee to oversee the development of a state-of-the-art stadium within the next two years. The inability to host home matches on Gambian soil stripped the Scorpions of the vital home advantage that energizes teams and intimidates opponents. which has repeatedly failed CAF inspections. Despite substantial government funding allocated to stadium upgrades, mismanagement and inefficiencies. There are concerns why the multi-million Government financial investment in the stadium has not translated into tangible improvements and compliance with CAF standards, raising questions about accountability and oversight. Issues such as poor pitch quality, inadequate seating, and insufficient safety measures have been cited as persistent problems.

This failure is attributed to on the stadium management and underscores the need for a strategic overhaul to ensure that future investments are effectively utilized. For this reason, the Gambia government must take decisive action. Going forward Government should establish a body, composed of football experts, engineers, financial auditors, and community representatives, tasked with developing a clear roadmap for constructing a modern, CAF-compliant state of the art stadium within the next two years. The committee’s mandate should include conducting feasibility studies, identify now that a site has been identified at Lamin and ensuring transparent procurement processes to avoid the pitfalls of past mismanagement. Additionally, the committee could explore public-private partnerships to secure funding and expertise, ensuring that the project is both financially viable and aligned with international standards. A state-of-the-art stadium is not just a sporting necessity but a national asset that can , create jobs, and foster unity.

A new stadium would not only enable the Scorpions to host home matches but also position Gambia as a potential host for regional tournaments, generating economic and cultural benefits. Modern stadia elevate football profiles and enable us to while hosting major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations. Gambia, with its growing football talent and passionate fanbase, deserves a facility that matches its ambitions.

The Scorpions’ failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and dropping out in the CAN and other competitions is a wake-up call. The 2026 World Cup qualifiers may be over, but the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and future international competitions loom on the horizon. No excuses all that is needed is swift action or else Gambia risks repeating the same mistakes and missing out on further opportunities to shine on the global stage.

The Gambia needs a stadium that reflects its pride, potential, and passion for the beautiful game. By setting up an advisory committee and prioritizing the construction of a world-class stadium, Gambia can transform its footballing fortunes and give its players and fans the home they deserve.

Before concluding, I congratulate President Kaba Bajo, his Executive team, the GFF management, technical staff, and players for consistently performing at your best. I am confident we will achieve our goal of football success.

Finally, I note with appreciation the support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and hope The government will act now to restore faith in its commitment to football development and construct a Modern Stadium

Kebba Masaneh Ceesay

Ex National goalkeeper and former technical director GFA