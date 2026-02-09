GAP declares Batchilly presidential candidate 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has officially declared its secretary general and party leader, Musa Batchilly as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election.

The announcement, made by the party’s administrative secretary, followed what GAP described as “broad consultations” with its national executive, regional coordinators, diaspora chapters, grassroots supporters, and strategic partners.

The party said the declaration signals the start of a new political chapter focused on “truth, justice, accountability, and transformational leadership.”

GAP said its leader is a candidate capable of addressing national challenges, with solutions for the “prolonged hardship, stagnation, and growing disconnect” between citizens and the government.

“For too long, Gambians have endured hardship, stagnation, mismanagement, and a widening gap between the government and the people. The country is seeking leadership that is prepared, principled, and patriotic,” the party’s spokesman noted.

He described Batchilly as a leader with a strong record of service and a clear vision for national renewal with an “unwavering commitment to the welfare of every Gambian”.

The GAP called on various segments of society, including youths, women, business owners, civil servants, farmers, elders, and people in the diaspora, to rally behind its “national transformation movement”.

The spokesman said The Gambia deserves better and that the country is ready for real change.

The party was founded in 2016 by Mr Batchilly and joined the NPP grand coalition in the last presidential election.

The party has never contested an election on its own and does not have a representative elected officer in government.

While the party on its website stated that it has come to “restore trust in government through transparency, open data, anti-corruption enforcement, and inclusive public participation” and that its “leadership is built on truth, integrity, and service” its leader has been mired in many cases of alleged fraud.

The declaration comes as political parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the December polls.