Is Cameroonian opposition leader ending exile in Gambia to return home?

In a statement published on Saturday, a deputy mayor of Douala informed Cameroonians that opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary who is in exile in The Gambia is imminently returning home to form a new government of national unity.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary declared himself winner of the October 2025 presidential election against 92-year-old Paul Biya. However, the country’s constitutional council declared Biya winner for securing 53.7% of the vote.

Following the announcement, a number of people were reportedly shot dead outside Bakary’s home. Days later he surfaced in The Gambia where he has been based since.

But on Saturday, Biyong called on party militants and supporters to mobilise and be resilient amid continuing political uncertainty. He urged members to disregard narratives suggesting the party has weakened, stressing that talks with partners are progressing to ensure a smooth transition for Tchiroma to return to Cameroon.

The Standard contacted The Gambia government for comments on the reported return of Tchiroma Bakary but could not get an audible response till press time.