Being the bigger party, Yankuba says UDP should lead any opposition alliance

By Arret Jatta

Yankuba Darboe, the chairman of the Brikama Area Council and an executive member of the United Democratic Party (UDP), has called for a UDP-led coalition in the coming presidential election, arguing that the UDP is the biggest opposition party and naturally should lead any opposition coalition.

Speaking during a live programme on TikTok, Darboe said the UDP’s size and political strength position it as the natural leader in alliance discussions.

He urged smaller parties to come together and negotiate key terms such as cabinet positions and parliamentary representation within a structured framework.

“I believe we need a party-led alliance. The UDP is the bigger party. Let the smaller parties join hands and negotiate in terms of cabinet formation, parliamentary seats, and others,” he said during the live broadcast.

Darboe stressed that coalition-building should reflect political realities, noting that smaller parties must engage in negotiations that acknowledge the UDP’s electoral strength.

According to him, such an approach would help create clarity and avoid disputes that have affected previous alliances.

The Brikama Area Council chairman also referenced the UDP’s past experience working with President Adama Barrow, saying the party would be cautious about entering arrangements that could repeat earlier challenges.

“We will not do primaries with any party; that is not possible. We have been through that with Barrow, and how did it end? We fought for eight years with Barrow, and they want us to repeat the same thing, who’s going to do that?” he asked.

He further claimed that the UDP has not always been treated fairly in past political negotiations.