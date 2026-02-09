NAM criticised for defending under-fire anti-corruption commissioner 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly Member for Foñi Kansala, Almameh Gibba, has come under fire after he publicly defended embattled assistant commissioner of police and a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission Almami Manga who was accused of acting unethically by receiving about D65,000 from Tijan Khan who was being investigated by the police over a land fraud.

A Gambian doctor based in the US, Dr Tekanyi, blew the whistle on the matter when he published screenshots of money transfer transactions amounting to D65,000 paid to Manga by Khan.

However, in a Facebook post responding to the allegations, Manga confirmed receiving money but said it was for a legal drafting service he provided in his capacity as lawyer claiming there was “no request, demand or suggestion of a bribe”.

Commissioner Manga’s explanation has since triggered uproar and wide condemnation with many calling on him to resign from the anti-corruption commission and for the police to open investigations.

However, NAM Gibba made a post in the social media stating: “If Almami Manga were ever to consider resigning from his position as a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission, I, Almameh Gibba, National Assembly Member for Foñi Kansala, would call on our people and families to withdraw their support for him across the Foñi region and beyond.”

The lawmaker further argued that Manga was vetted and that his nomination was confirmed by the National Assembly and he should therefore continue with his work.

But reacting to this, rights activist Madi Jobarteh, accused the lawmaker of invoking “family, tribal, and regional sentiments” to defend the indefensible actions of Manga. “The matter concerning Almami Manga has absolutely nothing to do with family, tribe, region, or sentiment. It is a purely legal, ethical, and governance issue touching on integrity, abuse of office, conflict of interest, and gross misjudgement by a public official entrusted with immense authority. Any attempt to ethnicise or personalise this matter is irresponsible, dangerous, and unconstitutional,” Jobarteh said.

He added: “By his conduct and utterances, it appears that Almameh Gibba is either ignorant of this constitutional responsibility or has wilfully chosen to disregard it. The actions of Almami Manga, confirmed by his own public statement, clearly disclose gross malfeasance, poor judgment, and conduct incompatible with public office. These actions are utterly indefensible. No citizen, and certainly no legislator, should attempt to rationalise, downplay, justify, or defend them. On the contrary, every responsible Gambian must demand accountability, especially given that Almami Manga is not only a police prosecutor but, more gravely, a Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission.”

Contacted last evening, the police spokesperson promised to engage a certain authority and return to us. He did not by press time.