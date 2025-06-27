Gard dissociates itself from Imam Jallow’s party

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The executive members of the Gambia Association for Reform and Development (GARD) have issued a press statement clarifying their position with regard to the Reform and Development Party recently formed by a former executive member of the association.

A statement issued by GARD president, Mohammed Drammeh, and shared with The Standard yesterday, clarified that Imam Jallow parted ways with the association when he announced his decision to contest the presidential election under an independent ticket in 2021.

The GARD statement read: “The Gambia Association for Reform and Development is closely following recent developments related to the political ambitions of Sheikh Musa Jallow, particularly his announcement of plans to establish a political party under the name Reform and Development Party. While we commend Sheikh Musa for his bold decision to exercise his constitutional right as a citizen to contest the presidency, we find it necessary to clarify certain matters, particularly his use of a name that closely resembles that of our officially registered association.

“In light of this and in response to inquiries regarding any relationship between GARD and Sheikh Musa, or whether he represents the association in his presidential bid, the Gambia Association for Reform and Development finds it necessary to issue this public statement to clarify that we have no affiliation whatsoever with Sheikh Musa’s candidacy. We also wish to announce our intention to take appropriate measures to protect the identity, legal standing, and moral integrity of the association.

“Mr Jallow’s membership in the association came to an end after his decision to run independently in the presidential election, despite the association having initially selected him as a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Latrikunda Sabiji constituency, violating the general policy of the association. Later, he left us for NAFAA Party, only to leave it for reasons unknown to us. Until his recent announcement of forming a new political party, our understanding was that he remained affiliated with NAFAA, while the association continued its mission of empowering Arabic-speaking citizens and promoting their political participation. It was therefore both surprising and disappointing to learn that Sheikh Musa chose to name his new political party ‘Reform and Development Party’.

“While we engaged with him in good faith to congratulate him on his political decision and to request that he reconsider the name of his party, Sheikh Musa insisted on using the name. We view this stance as regrettable and unacceptable,” it concluded.

GARD further disclosed that this action is not motivated by hostility, but rather by a desire to safeguard the collective efforts made to ensure the inclusion and representation of Arabic-speaking citizens in The Gambia’s political life.

“We remain hopeful that this issue can be resolved amicably and that it does not negatively impact the broader cause to which we are all committed: ensuring fair and equal political participation for Arabic-educated citizens in the national landscape. Mr Musa Jallow was an active member of the association since its establishment in 2020. The association, which is legally registered in The Gambia, brings together intellectuals, educators, and students from Arabic backgrounds, with the aim of raising political awareness and enhancing political participation among Arabophone communities in The Gambia.

“Our mission includes advocating for the civil and political rights of these communities through various means, including: supporting candidates of Arabic backgrounds from established political parties, organising training programmes in political science and public policy, and engaging with Muslim scholars and government officials on issues of concern to our constituency.”

According to the GARD president, in this context, the association supported and contributed to the election of Almameh Gibba of Foñi Kansala, Essa Dampha of Kombo East, and Lamin Drammeh of Kiang West in past parliamentary elections.