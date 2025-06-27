Institute of Chartered Accountants impeaches prexy

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (GICA) on Tuesday announced that it has removed Paul J Gaye as its leader “due to lack of confidence in his leadership”.

In a statement sent to The Standard yesterday morning, the secretary of the institute Mamadi Janko informed that GICA convened an extraordinary general meeting of 21st June to address a leadership crisis.

“At this meeting, an overwhelming majority of members in good standing resolved that Paul J Gaye should be removed as president with immediate effect due to lack of confidence in his leadership and that the remaining members stay on and manage the affairs of the council and that an annual general meeting be held within 90 days. In light of this decision, Mr Gaye can therefore not present himself as president or chairman of GICA effective 21st June, 2025,” Janko said in the statement.

The Standard could not reach Mr Gaye for comment on the matters

GICA was established by an act of parliament (Financial Reporting Act 2013) to strengthen the accountancy profession in The Gambia.

The institute has the stated aim to develop the accountancy profession, through the adoption and implementation of global accounting and auditing standards high ethical and business conducts, while building the capacity of the membership to enhance the quality of services to clients and the wider public interests.