MCA boss tells court not all 70 deaths caused by AKI

By Bruce Asemota

In a dramatic turn of events at the ongoing court proceedings surrounding the deaths of children linked to the AKI case, the acting executive director of Medicine Control Agency, Essa Marenah, appeared yesterday before the high court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

Mr Marenah adopted his sworn witness statement as his evidence-in-chief and was subjected to cross-examination by the plaintiffs counsel, Loubna Farage.

During the intense cross-examination, Mr Marenah conceded that some of the children had indeed died from AKI, however, he firmly rejected the suggestion that all the child fatalities were linked to AKI.

He cited a case in which a child reportedly died in early 2022, prior to the outbreak of AKI crisis.

Mr Essa Marenah pointed out that some of the alleged victims may have died as a result of excessive vomiting, dehydration, malaria, bacterial infection, pneumonia, Covid-19 induced related illnesses, and kidney malfunction among others.

Mr Marenah disclosed that MCA performs its functions with due diligence especially on the importation of drugs adding that any products that fall short of MCA certified analysis standard are confiscated and destroyed.

Marenah said Atlantic Pharmaceutical are licensed as importers of pharmaceutical products.

Hearing continues on 3rd July.