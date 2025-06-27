GACH’s Jawara tells court he was betrayed by people he trusted

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Abubacar Jawara, the chief executive officer of Gach Global Trading Company, took to the witness stand yesterday to narrate what he described as a painful betrayal by individuals he once trusted.

Abubacarr Jawara testified as a plaintiff in a D58 million suit against his former assistant Kadijatou Kebbeh and Gam-Petroleum head, Saikou Drammeh.

He recounted how Ms Kebbeh and Mr Drammeh allegedly abused his trust and undermined the foundation of a relationship built on mutual trust and outlined the series of events that led to the dispute and eventual litigation.

Mr Jawara said he was not called as a complainant in the criminal trial of Saikou Drammeh but as a witness.

He said he had a contract with GNPC to supply fuel and Saikou Drammeh linked him with Senegalese suppliers.

Thereupon he said he made contact with Kuringo and the Senegalese suppliers and was to transfer one million euros to them.

Mr Jawara told the court he gave his agent Kadijatou US$221,000 give to Saikou and after a while he started being evasive and refused to take his calls.

Mr Jawara said when he saw a video footage where Saikou was flaunting and counting dollars, he knew it was his money and that Kadijatou and Saikou had betrayed him and he went to Kairaba Police Station, lodged a complaint and gave a statement and the two were summoned at the police headquarters in Banjul and the matter investigated.

Jawara cited an incident where he met with lawyer Badou Conteh, Hamidou Jah of Jah Oil Company Limited and Lawyer Conteh told him that “the problem was a family matter” and urged them to “resolve it in a family way”.

Mr Jawara told the court that Ms Kebbeh betrayed him and ran away to Nigeria with his money and that he does not trust either Mr Drammeh or Ms Kebbeh.

The matter was adjourned for hearing on 2nd July.