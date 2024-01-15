GBoS unveils 17 vehicles purchased for Census 2024

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics on Friday unveiled 17 new Toyota pickups for the 2024 population and housing census activities. The handing over ceremony was held at the GBoS premises in Kanifing.

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics is a government department under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs responsible for the collection, analysis and dissemination of statistical data.

Speaking, Nyakassi Sanyang, the statistician general at Gbos, said the vehicles were purchased by Gbos with adequate support from World Bank with the implementation of 2024 housing census across the country. “We are glad to inform the country that the pilot census will take place in early February and the training to prepare the field workers is expected to begin this month. With these developments we are confident that the census will be conducted in April of this year. The public will be duly informed on the application process and all the acquired documents will be provided to guide the applicant,” he said.

Sanyang continued: “I most recognize the contribution of our partners to extend our sincere appreciation to UNFPA, World Bank, ECOWAS, UNECA, UNUS and Senegalese government for their immense support. Without their partnership the journey would have been rough and something else may have happened”.

He disclosed that the World Bank and UNFPA are exceptional and they will continue to count on their support till the tail end of these activities. These institutions are closely working with the Gambia government to ensure the census is conducted in an appropriate manner.

UNFPA country rep, Ndey Rose Sarr, said UNFPA will continue to support all stakeholders for better services delivery. “Today’s event symbolizes a shared commitment to advancing the crucial work of the next housing and population census. This is a critical exercise that will allow the government of the Gambia to plan and implement its new national development plan with accurate data and on the size of the demography of its population,” she said.

She said UNFPA has been steadfast in providing both technical and financial assistance to Gbos, also supporting the agency in conducting the population and housing census and surveys particularly the demographic and health survey.

Madam Sarr added that population census is an important milestone for national development and it is essential to conduct a country census as it promotes economic infrastructure and major development. She promises their continuous support and collaboration for the best interest of the country.

World Bank country rep, Feyi Boroffice, said population censuses are an essential component of any statistical system and in the absence of a well-functioning civil registration system and the lack of administration statistics on migration.