QGroup Foundation, MoBSE award scholarship package to 10 UTG students

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

The QGroup Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education Tuesday awarded scholarship package to 10 deserving university students across the country. The award ceremony was held at the Qcell headquarters on Kairaba Avenue.

The 3rd edition of the annual scholarship package reaches to 30 students this year. The objective is to target 100 university students. The scholarship package includes tuition fee, a brand-new laptop and MiFi device with free internet access for the entire duration of the four-year university program.

Addressing the ceremony, Isatou Secka Jah, the executive director of QGroup Foundation, said: “We have been supporting initiatives focusing on sustainable development in the areas of education, health, youth and community development”.

Madam Jah said a major huddle affecting intake in science and technology at the tertiary level is lack of teachers and teaching materials. “This year we hope to be able to work with the directorate of science and technology to launch new programs that will further encourage STEM from the grassroot level and encourage the university graduates to take up teaching for at least four years after their careers”.

She disclosed that the foundation has been offering scholarship over the years to several students from various disciplines. “With this partnership with MoBSE to offer scholarships particularly to 10 students to attain tertiary education at the UTG is very close to our hearts. This partnership was specifically established to bridge the gap in the institution of higher learning, encourage young students to venture into STEM and ITC data programs at the UTG”.

She urged the beneficiaries to take up their studies seriously because education is a powerful weapon in the world.

Claudiana Cole, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, commended the QGroup Foundation for their contribution in the education sector, adding that children are the future leaders and they need to be prepared while she hailed the generous scholarship as significant.