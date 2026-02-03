GDC rejects CepRass polling

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has strongly disagreed with a recent political survey by the Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CePRASS), claiming it failed to reflect the true political realities on the ground.

The survey showed GDC with just 1% support, prompting the backlash.

The GDC Administrative Secretary Ebrima Nyang dismissed the findings as “nonsense” and politically motivated, accusing CepRass of attempting to undermine his party’s momentum.

Nyang argued that the survey ignores GDC’s growing grassroots support, especially in provincial areas, and does not capture the party’s internal assessments of voter sentiment.

He described the results as part of a pattern to weaken GDC’s public image ahead of the December 2026 presidential elections.

Nyang emphasised that “elections are won with votes, not perception,” prioritising mobilisation over poll data.

“The GDC received the CepRass polling as one that is very far from the reality on the ground. We are very confident with the future of the party and even with zero percent given to GDC will not have changed anything in our politics. We know we are in a better position as a party than previous years and CepRass can say what they want because the agenda is to suppress the party which is not possible at all.”

He said the GDC remains stronger today than ever.

“The party is gaining momentum and we have realised it in our daily engagements. People are joining the party and that is adding to our numbers. The 2026 Election will put everyone to shame who believes that the party is losing momentum.”

The CepRass rating, he added, “Will not affect the party in any way. 1245 as a sample can’t influence over 1million voters. Who are these respondents?. How were they met?

“The CepRass survey was based on perception and perception does not win elections and that is why we are busy going to the voters to win the upcoming election. We are not considering this survey at all because it was not done out of clear intention or for national interest. We will continue to increase our numbers and be very confident of winning the 2026 Presidential Election. This month alone over 500 people joined the party from NPP and the moment will continue and this is our focus to expand our base. We are not discussing this survey at our level but rather focus on the good work we are doing. Our people know more good and strategic work should be done and that’s what they focus on.”

Coalition

Commenting on the growing calls for the opposition to form an alliance, Nyang said the GDC is open to a coalition but will only be part of an alliance that is capable of bringing about system change.