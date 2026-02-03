UK-Gambia begin exploring trade, investment opportunities in Banjul meeting

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Government of The Gambia, in partnership with the British High Commission and other stakeholders, has commenced a two-day UK-Gambia Trade confab in Banjul, aimed at strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities between the two nations.

The event held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre is being attended by government officials, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from both countries.

Speaking at the forum, the Minister of Trade Mod K Ceesay, said government is committed to building a prosperous economy and creating a conducive business environment.

“The Gambia is open for business,” he declared, highlighting opportunities in agro-processing, tourism, healthcare innovation, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

The CEO of GIEPA, Ousainou Senghore, welcomed delegates and expressed optimism about the potential for growth and collaboration.

“The Gambia is a country on the rise, strategically positioned, reform-driven, and investor-friendly,” he said.

British High Commissioner, Harriet King, highlighted the long-standing trade relationship between the UK and The Gambia, citing a significant increase in trade volume.

“The UK is proud of its valuable partnerships across health, education, migration, justice sector reform, climate and nature, security and defence,” she said, highlighting opportunities for UK investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, and tourism.

The vice president, Muhammed BS Jallow highlighted the country’s stability, youthfulness, and reform agenda, making it an attractive destination for investment.

He assured the visiting UK trade mission that The Gambia is a dependable partner in terms of business and investment, and invited them to explore opportunities in agriculture, tourism, energy, health, and private sector development.

“The Gambia offers stability, opportunity, and a government firmly committed to reform,”VP Jallow said as he opens the forum.

The trade mission features delegates from 13 British businesses, with a focus on finance, agriculture, engineering, and technology.

The event is expected to spark meaningful relationships and lead to concrete deals that bring lasting benefits to both countries.