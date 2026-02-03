Japan donates millions worth of materials to Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

The Government of Japan has made significant contributions to support children and families in The Gambia, focusing on health, education, and nutrition. Recently, they handed over essential supplies, including medical equipment and digital learning tools, worth millions of dollars, to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Health.

The $1.5 million project aims to strengthen health services, providing treatment for severe acute malnutrition and solar-powered water supply facilities, benefiting 55,000 people in Central River Region and Upper River Region.

- Advertisement -

It also includes a solar-powered learning tools and digital materials introduced in 120 rural schools, aiming to enhance education and prepare youth for the digital economy.

The project also provided essential supplies, including ready-to-use therapeutic food, F75 milk, and F100 milk, support treatment of over 2,500 under-five children with severe acute malnutrition.

The Honourable Speaker of the Children Assembly Baboucarr Sowe emphasised the partnership’s focus on children’s nutrition, health, education, and future opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Japanese Ambassador Takeshi Akamatsu highlighted Japan’s commitment to human-centered development and addressing climate change impacts.

Dr Habibatou Drammeh, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, noted the significance of modern educational materials in elevating education in The Gambia.

Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Minister of Health, praised the partnership’s impact on maternal and child health.

For her part, Ms Nafisa Binte Shafique, Uniceff Representative, expressed gratitude for Japan’s support and commitment to Gambian children’s development.

According to stakeholders, these initiatives demonstrate Japan’s commitment to improving the lives of Gambian children and families, addressing challenges like climate change, poverty, and limited access to healthcare and education.