‘GDC WILL ONLY JOIN NPP IF BARROW ALLOWS KANDEH TO LEAD’

By Omar Bah

The Administrative Secretary of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Ebrima Nyang, has dismissed any suggestion that his party will merge with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) of President Barrow

Last week the NPP national vice president Demba Sabally, said he expects GDC to join the NPP where the party and its leader Mamma Kandeh will be welcomed with open arms.

“I am confident that it can happen. I believe there are possibilities that he could join the NPP before the 2026 election,” Sabally had said.

However, asked to comment on such a possibility on Star FM, GDC’s Nyang said his party will only consider working with NPP if Barrow steps down and allows Kandeh to take over from him.

“We are a party of integrity and cannot subscribe to a system that is as bad as the current one. So, there has not been any formal discussion to that effect. We are however open to any political alliance that is genuine and backed by national interest but looking at the NPP, we have so many disagreements that our position is for Barrow to do justice to the Gambian people and stop at the end of his current term next year,” Nyang said.

He accused the NPP of running tribal politics, which he said, is not the way to achieve unity.

The GDC official said Demba Sabally is the greatest enemy of his party and his assertions that Kandeh could join NPP, is not backed by any evidence. “There is no such move, discussion or consideration from the GDC or Mr Kandeh,” Nyang stated.

He added that Mr Sabally, who had himself defected from GDC, understands that the NPP is near its end and now wants all the needed support to stay in power.

“The NPP is interested in staying longer in power and we on the other hand owe it to the Gambian people as a party to do what is right and that is to remove them at the polls. This is the same NPP that claimed that the GDC is dead,” Nyang said.

He called on GDC supporters to remain calm and steadfast.