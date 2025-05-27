The ‘Wanteer’ Saga

- Advertisement -

There were angry scenes at the Serrekunda Market yesterday when shop owners clashed with street vendors who engage in what has become known as ‘wanteer’. This happens when festive occasions approach and vendors compete with each other for sales.

These people usually go to the markets and display their goods at open spaces especially by the market gates. They announce cheaper prices so that buyers who come to the market buy from them and don’t have to go inside the markets.

This has however caused friction before and it is causing one now. The shop and stall owners inside the market complain that it is not fair to them. They pay rent, taxes, electricity and other expenses. Thus when they sell their goods they have to calculate all those expenses and add it to the cost. This means that theirs may be more expensive.

It is somewhat unfair for people who will not pay rent or electricity and stuff like that to just come and display their goods outside thus taking sales from those in the shops. One can understand the frustration of those people who are calling for the clearing of the streets.

It is understood that the Kanifing Municipal Council has a designated area for this type of sales. It is therefore incumbent on the municipal police to ensure that whoever is doing the ‘wanteer’ sales goes to that area and not disrupt the people who have paid their hard earned money to own a shop or a stall.

Those who wish to do ‘wanteer’ sales must go to the area specified for that. It is better to take care of this problem now so that it is not left to fester and bring in more problems.

Act now!