GFA calls for full implementation of recommendations on Jammeh’s assets

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Gambia For All (GFA) party has commended the National Assembly Special Select Committee for conducting “a thorough investigation” into the disposal of the assets of former president, Yahya Jammeh, forfeited to the state following the Janneh Commission.

The party called on the government to implement the National Assembly recommendations in full, including criminal investigation of all implicated individuals and an immediate forensic audit of the receiver’s accounts.

GFA stated: “The report lays bare what many Gambians have long suspected: that the recovery of assets stolen during Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule was itself poorly governed, leaving the nation with a fraction of what it was owed. From the irregular sale of livestock and undervalued aircraft, to the appointment of a receiver without competitive process and a huge discrepancy in recovered funds, the report documents a governance failure of serious proportions.

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“GFA is particularly concerned by findings regarding the former attorney general. His actions, including opening unauthorised accounts and bypassing the Ministry of Finance, are rightly characterised as an abuse of office. We also note with concern the allocation of prime TDA land to untraceable or non-existent entities, representing a direct loss to the Gambian public.

“Accountability is not a partisan issue. It is critical to the democratic transition that Gambians voted and hoped for in 2016. We note with grave concern that this special committee was only constituted because the government failed in its initial responsibility of faithfully implementing the Janneh Commission’s report. How long must Gambians wait for accountability?”