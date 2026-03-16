Nawec MD honoured with continental award in Kigali

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The managing director of the National Water and Electricity Company (Nawec), Mr Gallo Saidy, has been honoured at the 5thAfrica’s Outstanding Professionals Conference &Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.

Mr Saidy received the award for “Most Outstanding Professional in Sustainable Water & Energy Management”.

According to a statement from Nawec, “this prestigious recognition highlights the impactful leadership and commitment demonstrated under his stewardship”. The company said “through a strong focus on strategic reform, customer service enhancement, infrastructure expansion, and sustainability, Mr Saidy has guided Nawec through significant improvements” in both the water and electricity sectors.

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“His leadership continues to drive strengthening of operational efficiency; expansion of water supply and treatment systems; enhanced energy reliability and generation capacity; advancement of sustainability and renewable energy initiatives; and modernisation of corporate governance, systems, and service delivery,” the statement added.

The award, presented by The Business Executive Group, celebrates African professionals who are contributing meaningfully to the continent’s development across key sectors.

The citation for the award noted that Mr Saidy’s achievement reflects Nawec’s continued progress in operational excellence, long term sector transformation, and improved national service resilience.

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A Nawec spokeman said Mr Saidy is a worthy recipient of the continental honour, and that the recognition reflects “the dedication and teamwork of Nawec staff across all directorates who contribute daily to the company’s mission of providing water and electricity services for all communities across The Gambia”.